Mary Kom’s biggest achievements: A look at Manipuri boxer’s illustrious career

other-sports

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:08 IST

When it comes to Women’s World Boxing, there is perhaps no name bigger than MC Mary Kom. The Indian pugilist added another cap to her historic career when she defeated Colombia’s Valencia Victoria via a unanimous 5-0 verdict to reach the semifinal at World Boxing Championships. Doing so, the Manipuri boxer also secured an unprecedented eighth world medal, thus improving her own record as the most successful boxer in the history of the tournament.

Here is a look at some of the biggest achievements in Mary Kom’s historic career:

Olympics: Mary Kom is the only Indian female boxer to win an Olympic medal. She clinched a bronze medal in 51 kg category in 2012, defeating Britain’s Nicola Adams.

World Championships: Mary Kom has won seven medals at the World Championships before the 2019 edition of the tournament. Her first medal was a silver in 48 category in 2001. She followed it up with a gold in 2002 edition. In 2005 and 2006, Mary Kom again secured gold medal, and then went on to add to her tally in 2008, 2010 and 2018. Securing her 8th World medal, Mary Kom surpassed Cuban’s Felix Savon, who had seven medals in the tournament and Ireland’s Katie Taylor, who had 6 World medals in her career.

Also read: Mary Kom secures historic 8th world medal after reaching semifinal

Asian Games: In 2010, Mary Kom won the bronze medal in 51kg category at the Asian Games. She improved her own medal tally by clinching a gold in 2014 Asian Games in 51kg category.

Commonwealth Games: In Commonwealth Games 2018, Mary Kom defeated Kristina O’ Hara of Northern Ireland in the finals of the women’s 48 kg boxing final.

Awards and Recognitions: Because of her historic career, Mary Kom was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2003. She also won the Padma Shri (Sports) in 2006. In 2009, the boxer was lauded with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 11:44 IST