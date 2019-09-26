e-paper
Parupalli Kashyap enters quarters of Korea Open

Kashyap prevailed 21-17 11-21 21-12 in a contest against Malaysia’s Daren Liew that lasted 56 minutes

other-sports Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Incheon
Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap
Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap(Twiiter)
         

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday advanced to the Korea Open men’s singles quarterfinal after a three-game triumph over Malaysia’s Daren Liew at Incheon.

Kashyap prevailed 21-17 11-21 21-12 in a contest that lasted 56 minutes.

He will next square off against the winner of the match between eighth-seeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Denmark’s Jan O Jorgensen.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist is the lone Indian left in fray in BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

Earlier, world champion P V Sindhu and the seasoned Saina Nehwal crashed out following first-round setbacks. While Sindhu lost 7-21 24-22 15-21 to Beiwen Zhang of United States in her opening-round match, London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina was trailing 21-19, 18-21 and 1-8 against South Korea’s Kim Ga Eun when she was forced to retire due to illness.

World Championship men’s singles bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth also bowed out early from the tournament.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 10:51 IST

