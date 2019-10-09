e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

PV Sindhu sets sights on gold at Tokyo Olympics

Sindhu had missed the gold when she lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the final of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janerio.

other-sports Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:12 IST
PTI
PTI
Thiruvananthapuram
File image of India shuttler PV Sindhu.
File image of India shuttler PV Sindhu.(REUTERS)
         

India’s first world badminton champion P V Sindhu on Wednesday said her next aim was to bag the gold in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and she would have to work much more harder.

Speaking on the sidelines of a reception accorded to her by the Kerala government and the state Olympic Association here, the ace shuttler said the upcoming Denmark Open and Paris Open events would be a sort of qualifiers for the quadrennial event.

“Definitely my ultimate aim is to get (Olympics) gold. But it’s not going to be easy. I need to work much more harder. Denmark Open and Paris Open are ahead of the Olympics. So this is the like Olympic qualifiers,” she told reporters.

“Winning and losing is part of life. Some days you win. Some day we lose. But I learnt from my mistakes and hope to do well at the Denmark Open,” she added.

Replying to the felicitation at the function, she said it was a great pleasure to be honoured by the Kerala government.

“I would like to thank everyone for honouring me and felicitating me. From Kerala, the support towards sports is fantastic. For Tokyo 2020, I would take the love and support and hope to get a gold,” she told the roaring crowd of students and youngsters.

Sindhu had missed the gold when she lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the final of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janerio.

Earlier in the day, the ace shuttler offered prayers at the famous Lord Padmanabhaswamy shrine and the Attukal Devi temple here.

She also took part in a colourful roadshow in the city.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who felicitated Sindhu, said she was the pride of India.

“She is the first Indian woman to win the world championship in badminton. She is one among the best woman sportspersons in the country. She was targeted and taunted when she lost twice in the world championship. But she never lost her confidence and proved that she was fighter in the court,” Vijayan said.

He also said she used the criticism against her to fuel her fight forward.

The State Olympic Association presented her a cheque for Rs 10 lakh.

Sindhu became the first Indian to bag gold at the world championships in August this year, after beating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara. She had previously lost in the finals twice.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 20:10 IST

tags
top news
India delivers a blunt message to China’s Xi ahead of summit with PM Modi
India delivers a blunt message to China’s Xi ahead of summit with PM Modi
Oct 09, 2019 20:04 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 17:24 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports