Ranji Trophy: Hiten Dalal, Dhruv Shorey hit fifties on day one, umpiring draws flak

Dhruv Shorey made a significant contribution but missed out on a hundred on a day when some questionable umpiring calls were made.

cricket Updated: Nov 12, 2018 19:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Hiten Dalal,Dhruv Shorey,Ranji Trophy
Hiten Dalal and Dhruv Shorey added 66 runs for the second wicket. (PTI)

Hiten Dalal scored a brisk 79 on debut before Himachal Pradesh fought back to reduce Delhi to 305 for eight at stumps on day one of a Group B Ranji Trophy match here Monday.

Dhruv Shorey (88) too made a significant contribution but missed out on a hundred on a day when some questionable umpiring calls were made. Gautam Gambhir, who was on 44, vented out his frustration after being caught at short leg off left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar in the 17th over. The replays showed that the ball only hit the pad before Priyanshu Khanduri claimed the catch, ending a 96-run opening-wicket partnership between Gambhir and Dalal.

Dalal and Shorey then took the innings forward. Dalal, who had scored a fifty also on his List A debut earlier this year, went for the attack at the slightest of opportunities. He ended up collecting 10 fours and three sixes.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2018: Gautam Gambhir infuriated after umpiring howler - Watch

Once Dalal departed, Shorey never really got the support he was looking for with Delhi suffering a middle-order collapse after being 161 for one in the 34th over.

Nitish Rana (6) could not do much on his captaincy debut, lasting just 19 balls. Running out of partners, a well-settled Shorey perished while attempting an aerial hit over cover.

Anuj Rawat and Lalit Yadav failed to build on their starts, leaving Delhi in a spot of bother.

Varun Sood was batting on 18 and Vikash Mishra on 5 when stumps were called.

Dagar was the pick of the bowlers for Himachal Pradesh, taking three wickets for 57 runs in 21 overs while off-spinner Gurvinder Singh took two for 57 in 21 overs.

Brief Scores: Delhi 305/8 in 89 overs (Gambhir 44, Shorey 88, Dalal 79; Dagar 3/57).

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 19:04 IST

