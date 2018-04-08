Ravi Kumar wins bronze in shooting at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Ravi Kumar of India added a bronze medal to India’s tally at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday. (CWG 2018 LIVE UPDATES)

Kumar won the medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event, shortly after India’s Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu won gold and bronze, respectively, in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

His 224.1 was enough to secure him third place behind gold winner Dane Sampson of Australia and second-placed Abdullah Hel Baki of Bangladesh.

Ravi Kumar’s medal takes India’s overall medal haul to six gold, two silver and two bronze.