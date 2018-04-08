 Ravi Kumar wins bronze in shooting at 2018 Commonwealth Games | other sports | Hindustan Times
Ravi Kumar wins bronze in shooting at 2018 Commonwealth Games

other sports Updated: Apr 08, 2018 09:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Ravi Kumar won the bronze medal in men’s 10m air rifle event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
Ravi Kumar of India added a bronze medal to India’s tally at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday. (CWG 2018 LIVE UPDATES)

Kumar won the medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event, shortly after India’s Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu won gold and bronze, respectively, in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

His 224.1 was enough to secure him third place behind gold winner Dane Sampson of Australia and second-placed Abdullah Hel Baki of Bangladesh.

Ravi Kumar’s medal takes India’s overall medal haul to six gold, two silver and two bronze.

