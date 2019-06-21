Shooting all set for an image makeover

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has sent out a “warning” to the international shooting federation (ISSF): Make your shooters dress more professionally in the competitive arena or face the risk of being shunted out of the Olympics.

If the 30-page “Dress Code Concept” document given to member countries is any indication, shooting is in for a sweeping makeover apparel-wise, to make shooters, juries and referees look more “professional” and “presentable” to the audience, and make the sport more viewer-friendly.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary, Rajiv Bhatia, said: “The move had been initiated by the ISSF because the IOC wants a proper dress code. For the ISSF, it’s a case of adhering to the IOC’s demand or face Olympic axe.”

The new dress code is expected to come into effect after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. No longer will shooters, especially shotgun (trap, skeet and double trap) be able to come to the ranges in track pants, jeans, or multi-coloured jackets, visors and shoes.

The “unified style” and “unified team look” as per the “Dress Code” document is aimed for easy identification of the athlete and her or his nationality, and also to create a uniform merchandise, “which a wide audience would like to buy for their use”.

The document illustrates with the help of images and diagrams, clothing which is “nice” and ones which are “not nice”.

In the case of rifle shooting, every country will get a “national team colour concept”, where the jacket will not have more than three colours and trousers no more than one. The country’s abbreviated name and national flag will be just below the right lapel region. The name and nationality of the shooter will also appear on the back of the jacket.

For women pistol shooters, there are three T-shirt designs, two with long sleeves and one with 3/4th sleeves. For lowers, they have the choice of “straight trousers”, “flare trousers”, or three types of pleated skirts and shorts.

For women shotgun shooters too, it’s straight, flare or calf-cut trousers or skirts or shorts of a single colour.

The dress code of male ISSF referees will make them look more like baize-sport players. They’ll sport a bow tie and formal trousers.

