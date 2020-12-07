e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Steeplechaser Avinash Sable buoyed by full 2021 Diamond League season

Steeplechaser Avinash Sable buoyed by full 2021 Diamond League season

After the pandemic forced many events to be removed from Diamond League, the circuit is expected to feature as many as 32 disciplines in the 2021 season.

other-sports Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:47 IST
Navneet Singh
Navneet Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi: Gold medalist in Indian men's category Avinash Sable poses for a photograph at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI29-11-2020_000083B)
New Delhi: Gold medalist in Indian men's category Avinash Sable poses for a photograph at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI29-11-2020_000083B)(PTI)
         

Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable’s hopes for top-level international competition has got a boost with the event being included in the elite Diamond League circuit of World Athletics for the next season.

It will help Sable, 26, test himself against strong opposition in Europe as he builds up for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, his coach Amrish Kumar said.

After the pandemic forced many events to be removed from Diamond League, the circuit is expected to feature as many as 32 disciplines in the 2021 season. “Competing in the prestigious competition will give a big boost to his (Sable) confidence,” Kumar said from Sable’s training base in Bengaluru.

The Army runner broke the steeplechase national record twice at the 2019 Doha world athletics championships. He clocked 8 min, 21.37 secs in the final, coming 13th among 16 runners while going under the Tokyo Games qualification mark of 8:22.

His coach said: “Sable is running better than last year.”

Sable demonstrated his fitness at the Airtel Delhi half marathon on November 29, setting a national record by clocking 60 min,30 secs to finish tenth. It helped him test his stamina and basic preparation in a pandemic-hit season with hardly any competition.

The Diamond League season was restructured due to the pandemic with the series shortened and some events dropped, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president, Adille Sumariwalla, pointed out.

World Athletics and Diamond League organisers decided on Friday to restore the full complement of 32 events, including 3000m steeplechase and 5000m, for next season. The series will be held from May to September in 12 countries. The final is scheduled for early September in the Swiss city of Zurich.

AFI has also planned a training-cum-exposure trip for Sable. It has sent a proposal to Sports Authority of India (SAI) seeking financial help, to send the runner to Belarus to train until the Olympics. “Once he is based in Europe, it won’t be difficult to travel for competitions within the continent,” Sumariwalla said.

AFI will draw a road map for the other top athletes as well, including Asian Games javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, to compete in the Diamond League. “We’re hoping the next season starts on a positive note,” he added.

tags
top news
Centre sends advisory for ‘Bharat Bandh’; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace
Centre sends advisory for ‘Bharat Bandh’; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace
India’s imports from China dropped 13%, exports went up by 16% in 2020
India’s imports from China dropped 13%, exports went up by 16% in 2020
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Bengal police use tear gas, water cannon to stop BJP rally in Siliguri; chaos prevails
Bengal police use tear gas, water cannon to stop BJP rally in Siliguri; chaos prevails
‘Let Rajinikanth reveal his political policy’: DMK chief Stalin
‘Let Rajinikanth reveal his political policy’: DMK chief Stalin
Farmers’ protest: Bharat Bandh to begin at 11am, say farmers
Farmers’ protest: Bharat Bandh to begin at 11am, say farmers
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In