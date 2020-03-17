Tom Brady announces departure from New England Patriots

other-sports

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:56 IST

Tom Brady announced his departure from the New England Patriots on Tuesday, ending a glittering 20-year run with the team which saw him become the most successful quarterback in NFL history.

Brady confirmed his departure in a series of posts on social media but did not divulge where he will play next season.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” Brady wrote.