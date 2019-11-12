Brock Lesnar gets WWE WrestleMania challenge from undefeated boxing heavyweight champion

other-sports

Updated: Nov 12, 2019

Tyson Fury is a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional boxing with 29 wins and one draw from 30 bouts in his illustrious career. The Gypsy King recently made his presence felt in the WWE and his dominant run continued with a win over Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event. While most fans and experts thought that it will be a one-off appearance for Fury in WWE, there seems to be some good news. In the latest episode of ‘After the bell’ podcast, Fury said he wants to come back to WWE and take on Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36.

“Hopefully, you’ll see me in the ring again. I want to fight Brock Lesnar next. One clip from The Gypsy King and Lesnar will wake up in Tokyo… Who knows? It may happen at WrestleMania in Florida,” Fury said.

Fury impressed everyone with his wrestling at the Saudi Arabia event and he also appeared in the SmackDown live episode at Manchester where he teamed up with Strowman to defeat the ‘B’ Team.

When it comes to boxing, Fury will take on Deontay Wilder in February in a rematch of their drawn bout. When asked what he thought of Fury’s appearance in WWE, Wilder revealed that he didn’t watch it. A reporter then informed Wilder of Fury’s one-punch KO victory, to which he jokingly replied: “That ain’t realistic.”

Brock Lesnar also had a good outing at WWE Crown Jewel as he defeated Cain Velasquez quite easily to retain his WWE Championship. In the following episode of SmackDown, he announced that he will be moving to RAW and at Survivor Series, he will defending his title once again against Rey Mysterio.