e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / 18 new coronavirus cases recorded in Bihar, total cases in state reach 629

18 new coronavirus cases recorded in Bihar, total cases in state reach 629

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), total cases in the country now stand at 62,939, including 41,472 active cases, 19,358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,109 deaths.

patna Updated: May 10, 2020 10:30 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International
Of the new cases, 7 each have been reported from Saharsa and Madhepura districts, 2 from Darbhanga district and 1 each from Araria and Begusarai districts.
Of the new cases, 7 each have been reported from Saharsa and Madhepura districts, 2 from Darbhanga district and 1 each from Araria and Begusarai districts.(Santosh Kumar/ HT file photo )
         

18 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 629, state Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 7 each have been reported from Saharsa and Madhepura districts, 2 from Darbhanga district and 1 each from Araria and Begusarai districts.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), total cases in the country now stand at 62,939, including 41,472 active cases, 19,358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,109 deaths.

tags
top news
India, China face off along Sikkim border
India, China face off along Sikkim border
Covid-19 pandemic sets back Delhi’s infra projects by six months
Covid-19 pandemic sets back Delhi’s infra projects by six months
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Drop in number of fatalities as civic bodies struggle to update data due to Covid-19 lockdown
Drop in number of fatalities as civic bodies struggle to update data due to Covid-19 lockdown
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In