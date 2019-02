With the NDA deciding to hire 30 trains to ferry people for its March 3 Sankalap Rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, the railways expects to earn around Rs 2.70 crores if all 30 trains are booked till March 1.

The NDA has already booked 17 trains and the process is on to book another 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders.

The Patna- bound trains have been booked from various places across Bihar. Those coming for the rally will be made available water bottles and food packets for free.

The NDA leaders had booked all 17 trains from different zones including 9 trains of East Central Railway, 5 trains from North frontier railway and 3 from the Eastern Central railways.

R P Thakur, DRM at Danapur, said 17 trains had already been booked by the NDA after depositing the required two-way fare with the Danapur division.

The railways, depending on the distance between the origin and destinations, has charged Rs 4-9 lakh per train for to and fro journey.

On March 3, all trains will start return journey with 4 pm onwards.

Rajesh Kumar, chief spokesperson of ECR, said the trains booked so far for the rally would start from Bagaha, Raxaul, Jaynagar, Saharsa, Madhepura, Biraul, Mohania, Jhajha, Khagaria, Purnia, Pirpaiti, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jogbani, Katihar and Kishanganj.

Each train will have at least 18 coaches and accommodating capacity of at least 1,500 to 2,000 of passengers.

Besides trains, the NDA has also booked 6,000 buses of all size have been booked by the NDA leaders for ferrying people for the rally.

Earlier in Bihar, many other political parties had also booked the trains to bring the supporters in patna for rally.

In 2007,the RJD had booked 35 spl trains for ferrying the rallyists to the party's 'Chetawani rally ,held on October 28 in Patna.The ECR had earned around Rs 3 crores with the booking of all those 35 trains from the RJD leaders.

In 2012, the JDU had also hired 4 spl trains for the party's Adhikar rally on November 4 in patna at the rate of Rs 9 lakh per train for both sides of journey.

In 2013 again ,13 trains were booked by the RJD for its the Parivartan rally in Patna.

In the same year, the BJP also hired 10 trains for its rally in Patna on October 27 in which then prime ministerial candidate of BJP Narendra Modi had arrived to attend.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 09:06 IST