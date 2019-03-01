4 captives freed after raid on absconding godman’s house

A self-styled godman in Siwan is on the run after police raided his home in connection with a murder case, and recovered Rs 67 lakh in cash, a firearm, live cartridges, and gold and silver from there.

“During raid, the police were surprised to discover the lavish lifestyle of Asgar Ali alias Mastan Baba, the godman. We have recovered Rs 67 lakh in cash, foreign currency, a note-counting machine, 33 grams of gold, 750 grams of silver, a German firearm, live cartridges from his house at Rauza-Gaur locality of GB Nagar police station area. We also stumbled on swords, knives and other blunt weapons,” said a police officer. However, Ali managed to escape just before the raid.

Four persons were found tied in chains in Ali’s house . They were admitted to a hospital. Police have arrested two women — Munni Biwi and Sahna Khatoon who are from Ali’s relatives — during the raid.

Ali’s name cropped up in the murder of one Shankar Soni. Soni’s wife Nitu Devi alias Priyanka had met with Siwan SP Naveen Chandra Jha and alleged that Ali was involved in the murder. Soni was shot dead by unidentified people last week. In 2017, Devi filed a case against Ali for raping her. He has been out on bail in the rape case.

“We have referred the matter to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) to ascertain the source of his income and possession of foreign currency. EOW will initiate the process of confiscating his property,” Jha added.

A team of medical experts from Maharajganj collected samples expired medicines and sedative pills.

A large number of people visit Ali as they viewed him as someone with special powers to solve their problems, sources said. Jha said Ali claimed to have superhuman powers and played tricks on gullible visitors. “Many educated people also fell in his trap and travelled from distant places, even Middle East countries. Four of them were found tied in chains,” he added.

In 2017, Ali was arrested on charges of attempt to rape. In 2015 too, his properties were attached in a sexual harassment case.

In January this year, self-styled godman Manmohan Saheb was arrested for allegedly raping two Ludhiana-based sisters over a period of eight years at his ashram in Bihar and Punjab. He was nabbed while trying to cross Nepal border.

Last year, a woman from Uttar Pradesh was raped by five-six persons after she visited a godman in Chausa village of Bihar’s Buxar district. She had gone to the godman as she was not able to conceive.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 12:41 IST