8 killed in 12 hours in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of shielding criminals

patna

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:21 IST

Eight gruesome murders, including the killing of a JD(U) and an LJP worker were reported within a span of 12 hours across Bihar. Reacting to the series of killings, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav, accused chief minister Nitish Kumar of shielding criminals, mafia, rapists and corrupt people.

JD(U) leader Sant Kumar Singh was shot dead by bike-borne assailants late on Sunday in Mahthi village under Ujiyarpur police station in Samastipur district.

Singh ran a customer service point (CSP) kiosk outlet and was a block level general secretary of JD (U). The incident occurred at Lalu Chowk, when he was on way back home. A case had been lodged against unidentified persons.

In another incident, LJP leader Kalyan Dutt Pandey (63), was shot dead by assailants in Tikari locality under Hussainganj police station area of Siwan district on Sunday night when he resisted their move to loot money from him.

Additional SP Jitendra Pandey said that motorcycle-borne assailants gunned down the LJP leader, when he was going to Hussainganj on his bike with cash.

The police have lodged cases in both the incidents, but no arrests have been made so far. Two political killings in a day have raised questions over Nitish Kumar's claim of rule of law in Bihar.

In Gaya, a group of miscreants beat up a 40-year-old farmer identified as Siyasharan Yadav and hanged him to death. They also assaulted his wife Soni Devi when she tried to protect her husband.

Sub-divisional police officer Nagendra Singh said an FIR has been registered on the basis of the statement of Yadav’s wife with Paraiya police station against six people. “After severely assaulting Yadav, they hung him from a tree, resulting in his death. Soni tried to put up a fight and cried for help but nobody came. She suffered blows and watched helplessly as the attackers killed her husband,” the SDPO added.

An auto driver identified as Ravi was dragged out from his vehicle at Nadraganj locality and shot dead on Sunday night. He died on the spot. The police said luxury car borne assailants commit the crime. A case has been lodged against unidentified assailants with the Civil Lines police station area of Gaya district.

In Siwan, a police chowkidar was found killed, with one of his eyes punctured, in Guthni police station area on Monday. The police said that Singh was missing since Sunday morning and his body was recovered from a local river. The police suspect that miscreants threw acid on his body before dumping him in the river. A few suspects were being interrogated.

In Saharsa, two people were gunned down in gang rivalry at Parsaha-Mundichak main road under the limits of Banma-Ithari police outpost on Sunday night. Those killed were identified as Kamlesh Yadav and Lalan Yadav.

Simri-Bakhtiyarpur SDPO Mridula Kumari said Kamlesh was the brother of slain Santosh Yadav, who was killed in an encounter with the police in 2018. A case has been lodged against seven named persons, besides 20 unidentified accused. The police recovered six live cartridges and two empty cartridges from the spot.

In Bhagalpur, 55-year-old Sahdeo Sah was gunned down at Tota Sah lane falling under Mojahidpur police station area on Sunday night. SHO Pramod Sah said reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

In Gopalganj, unidentified assailants shot at a trader at Hathua More under Meerganj police station of the district. The police said that the trader was identified as Binod Kumar and dealt in stone chips. Kumar was rushed to Gorakhpur for treatment and is said to be critical.

The police suspect it to be a case of extortion and Kumar was shot after he failed to oblige the extortionists. SHO Mukesh Kumar said the incident occurred around 10 am. Three bike-borne assailants shot at him from point blank range.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 11:21 IST