After chopper row, Yogi to address rally against Mamata Didi at West Bengal border

After he was denied permission to land his helicopter in West Bengal for a rally, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to attack Mamata Banerjee from the Seemanchal region on Thursday. The region shared its border with West Bengal. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from neighbouring West Bengal districts such as North Dinajpur, Maldah, Raiganj, are likely to attend Adityanath’s conference, called Shakti Kendra, in Purnia.

Although the Purnia rally was planned before the West Bengal government’s snub, Adityanath is likely to intensify his attack on Banerjee for allegedly her alleged ‘anti-democratic’ and ‘anti-people’ tactics.

Thousands of party workers from four Seemanchal districts — Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj and Purnia — are expected to take part in the conference.

“The denial to land Yogiji’s helicopter has angered the rank and file of the party in the region, and this is why we want to give a befitting reply to the West Bengal government in general and Mamata Banerjee in particular from Seemanchal, who was once part of Bengal,” Purnia BJP spokesperson Anant Bharti said.

More than 20,000 party workers would listen to Adityanath, who would also address a public meeting, said Bharti.

Purnia district in-charge Chandra Bhushan Thakur said “Everybody is shocked at her undemocratic and dictatorial attitude in a democratic nation.”

Meanwhile, Adityanath’s visit to Seemanchal is being seen as an attempt to woo Hindus in the Muslim dominated region, comprising four Lok Sabha seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the RJD, Congress, NCP and JD-U had bagged one seat each in Seemanchal.

“This time we want to win on all four seats,” Purnia district party president PR Verma said.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 09:34 IST