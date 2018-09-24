Ally Upendra Kushwaha rejects BJP’s 20-20 seat sharing formula for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

RLSP chief and Union minister of state Upendra Kushwaha on Monday was discreet and yet emphatic in rejecting BJP’s much touted 20-20 seat sharing formula saying, “I have never played cricket nor have any interest in the game.”

The 20-20 seat sharing formula found its way in the media ahead of the September first week deadline for a formal proposal, set by Nitish Kumar after his July 12 meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah in the state capital. It suggested that the saffron party would contest 20 and the remaining 20 would be shared by NDA allies, with JD (U) getting 12, LJP six and RLSP two.

Talking to newsmen in the state capital, Kushwaha said “I have only played ‘gilli-danda’ during my childhood. I do not understand any other game, particularly cricket for which I have no hands on experience or interest.”

By referring to the Indian game gilli-danda, in which players try to strike a small stick called a gilli with a longer stick called a danda, Kushwaha tried to hint at his rural connect, which his party has been trying to leverage for a greater share in the NDA seat adjustment given that Kushwahas account from 8-10% of state’s population.

National working president of the party Nagmani had claimed a couple of days back that efforts were being made to squeeze the RLSP out of the NDA and force it to cross over into the Grand Alliance at JD (U)’s behest.

To a question whether everything was all right in the NDA over the tricky seat sharing issue, Kushwaha shot back “aren’t you satisfied by the smile on my face.”

He also tried to wash his hands from Nagmani’s statement and said “all this confusion over seat sharing is media creation.”

On being asked whether he had held talks with BJP chief Amit Shah to sort out the issue, he evaded a direct answer saying “I am in a direct dialogue with the people, that too, on a daily basis.”

