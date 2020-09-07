e-paper
Ambulance rams truck, patient among four killed, three injured

Injured persons alleged that the ambulance driver was inebriated

patna Updated: Sep 07, 2020 11:25 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
The victims—all residents of Chainpura village—were travelling in the ambulance that was on its way to Patna from Nalanda, police said.
The victims—all residents of Chainpura village—were travelling in the ambulance that was on its way to Patna from Nalanda, police said. (HT Photo)
         

At least four persons, including a patient and three of her family members, were killed and three persons were injured after an ambulance carrying them rammed a parked truck in Nalanda district on Monday morning.

The incident took place on national highway 31 around 7.30am near Gaurapar village under the jurisdiction of Chandi police station, 110km southeast of the state capital Patna.

The victims—all residents of Chainpura village—were travelling in the ambulance that was on its way to Patna from Nalanda, police said.

Injured persons alleged that the ambulance driver was inebriated. They said that the patient was referred by doctors at Biharsharif Sadar Hospital to Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri. “But the driver was forcibly taking us to Patna,” they alleged.

Confirming the four deaths in the mishap, Nalanda SP Nilesh Kumar said, “The ambulance was carrying a patient (Sobha Devi), who was severely injured in the head after falling from the roof of her house late Sunday night. She was accompanied by six family members. The driver fled the spot after the accident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.”

He said four persons, including Sobha, her husband Viru Paswan, and her relatives Sudama Paswan and Asha Devi, died on the spot while Baleshwar Paswan, Sarita Devi and Sansar Devi were injured. All the injured have been admitted to the Biharsharif Sadar Hospital.

Talking to mediapersons Baleshwar said the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the parked truck.

