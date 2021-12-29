e-paper
Home / Patna / Bihar: Mixed reactions to more villages being brought under municipal limits in Muzaffarpur

Bihar: Mixed reactions to more villages being brought under municipal limits in Muzaffarpur

District magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said a proposal for inclusion of the areas in the MMC was pending since 2008

patna Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 09:47 IST
Ajay Kr Pandey
Ajay Kr Pandey
Hindustan Times, Patna
Residents are worried about different types of taxes being imposed upon them while they are deprived of basic civic facilities. They said that last rainy season, the entire town under MMC jurisdiction faced hardships due to heavy waterlogging.(Representational photo/HT Archive)
         

Some residents are up in arms against the state government’s move to bring six villages under the Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation (MMC)’s jurisdiction and plan to protest against the decision.

“Different types of taxes would be imposed upon us after keeping us deprived of basic civic facilities. We have seen the last rainy seasons when the entire town under MMC jurisdiction faced hardships due to heavy waterlogging. Not only this, the soaring price of the land would add to our woes. The agricultural land would be reduced due to urbanisation,” said Sunil Kumar Gupta, who led a meeting of residents against the move.

Also Read: Bihar cabinet approves 111 new urban bodies, 5 more municipal corporations

Some residents have welcomed the move. Raj Kumar Thakur, a resident, said the MMC expansion was a much-awaited move that will bring more funds for the development.

District magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said a proposal for inclusion of the areas in the MMC was pending since 2008. “This proposal was sent to the state government in 2014. A population of 150,000 from 32 villages will be benefitted from the decision. They would be able to enjoy much better urban facilities including round-the-clock potable water, electricity, garbage clearance facilities, parks, community halls, motorable roads, and others.”


