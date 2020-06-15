e-paper
Jun 15, 2020-Monday
Bihar: One more death takes Covid toll to 36; cases rise to 6,475

Bihar: One more death takes Covid toll to 36; cases rise to 6,475

The state health department, however, could not provide details of the latest fatality from Vaishali which had earlier reported two coronavirus deaths and become the third district after Khagaria and Begusarai to have reported three deaths each.

patna Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Patna, Bihar
In terms of the total number of confirmed cases, Patna and Bhagalpur districts account for 324 each, followed by Begusarai (299), Madhepura (292), Khagaria (291), Rohtas (282) and Munger (270).
The Covid-19 infection tally reached 6,475 in Bihar on Sunday when 186 fresh cases were reported, while the death toll reached 36 on account of a casualty reported from Vaishali district, officials said.

Click here for full Covd-19 coverage

Other districts in the state which have reported Covid-19 deaths are Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Jehanabad, Patna, Saran, Sitamarhi and Siwan (two each).

Districts with a single casualty each are Araria, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Jamui, Madhepura, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, East Champaran, Rohtas, Samastipur and Sheohar.

In terms of the total number of confirmed cases, Patna and Bhagalpur districts account for 324 each, followed by Begusarai (299), Madhepura (292), Khagaria (291), Rohtas (282) and Munger (270).

All 38 districts in Bihar have reported Covid-19 cases and 33 have tallies in excess of 100.

At a press conference, state Health Secretary Lokesh Singh, however, insisted that the situation has started looking up in Bihar as 289 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, which was significantly higher than the number of fresh cases reported during the period.

He said the number of people returning to Bihar from outside and testing positive since May 3 was 4,449, which is “close to 72 per cent of the state’s aggregate”.

Total number of samples tested in the state so far is 1.23 lakh.

