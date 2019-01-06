Bihar woman kills her three kids by throwing them in septic tank: Police

A woman allegedly killed her three minor children by throwing them in the septic tank of a toilet and also attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the tank last night at village Karharia, located at a distance of nearly thirty kilometres from the district headquarters.

The woman, identified as Premlata Devi, was reportedly frustrated over regularly being beaten up by her intoxicated husband. After throwing Sushant (4 years), Sonam (2 years) and Omraj (9 months) into the tank, she tried to commit suicide by jumping into the tank. However, due to low height of the tank, she failed in her attempt.

Nessar Ahmad Shah, DSP (law and order), confirming the incident, said the tank in which the children were thrown is located in the backyard of the house in which the in-laws of Premalata Devi, besides her husband Devesh Kumar Ranjan stay.

He informed that preliminary investigation has indicated that Devi was physically assaulted by her husband last night before she committed the crime. The tank in which the victims were thrown by their mother is approximately five feet deep, Shah said.

He informed that after Devi failed in her suicide attempt, she spent the night sitting near the tank repenting her act, while her husband was asleep in house. Both the husband and wife have been arrested in connection with the crime, DSP added.

He said while a case has been registered against Devi under sections 302 and 309 of the IPC, her husband has been charged under section 309 of the IPC.

A local who did not want to be named said that Devi’s husband is virtually unemployed, without any permanent source of income. The father-in-law and mother-in-law of Devi are school teachers, he informed.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 15:38 IST