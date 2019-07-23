BJP puts Bihar MLC on notice after remarks against party, Nitish Kumar

Amid reports of its uneasy ties with ally Janata Dal (United), the BJP has issued a show-cause notice to party MLC Sachidananda Rai, a vocal critic of Nitish Kumar who has attacked the chief minister on several occasions, most recently over the letter by Bihar Police’s special branch seeking details on activities of RSS activists in the state.

The show-cause notice issued by BJP’s disciplinary committee chief, Amrendra Pratap Singh, has asked Rai to reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Although it makes no mention of any particular instance of indiscipline, the notice criticises Rai for repeatedly issuing “statements in your personal capacity, at odds with the party’s official stand” and charges him with “undermining the sanctity of the National Democratic Alliance”.

Party sources said Rai had been very vocal since the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year and had even questioned the existing relationship between the BJP and the JD(U). “People in the government are facing problem in talking with one another,” Rai had said and had showed his annoyance over the absence of deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi during a recent function in which chief minister Nitish Kumar was transferring Rs 6,000 each to the each of the flood-hit family. “Is this exercise to take credit? If you want to fight, do so in open. His (Nitish Kumar’s) sole motive is to remain in power irrespective of which alliance he is part of. BJP should be ready to fight elections alone,” Rai had said.

The BJP MLC had reacted strongly recently when the news of a letter, issued by the special branch of the police to district units two months ago , surfaced last week. “The BJP must be careful of the intentions of chief minister Nitish Kumar, who holds the home portfolio. We should note the timing of the letter,” Rai had said.

The special branch later clarified that details were sought in view of intelligence inputs on functionaries of the RSS and affiliates in Bihar facing threat to their lives.

Rai had also alleged that chief minister was using his party leaders to speak out his mind on issues like Articles 370 and 35A. “If the alliance breaks at this juncture, JD (U) will suffer loss,” Rai had said in June.

The BJP MLC had openly revolted against the party leadership after “Bhumihars and Brahmins” were denied proper representation in ticket distribution. He relented only after an assurance from national president of adequate representation in the Rajya Sabha and the state’s Legislative Council at a later stage.

Rai is not the lone BJP leadership who had attacked chief minister Nitish Kumar. Former party state president Gopal Narayan Singh had been pulling up Nitish government from time to time while union minister Giriraj Singh had also took a dig over government’s letter on RSS whereabouts and had targeted the CM and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi over the issue.

The JD (U), too, reacted to Rai’s comments. “Let BJP have no illusions. We are ready to contest alone,” said party’s national general secretary Pawan verma.

Sources in the NDA said that as the assembly election approaches, there will be more such banters from both the sides. “It’s all for larger share in assembly elections,” said a NDA leader, preferring anonymity.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 15:42 IST