Home / Patna / ‘BJP richest party in world, doesn’t care for poor’: Tejashwi Yadav

‘BJP richest party in world, doesn’t care for poor’: Tejashwi Yadav

patna Updated: May 26, 2020 13:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Patna
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised the Centre for the migrant exodus. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the richest party in the country as well as in the world and “it only cares for rich people and not the poor”.

“BJP is not just the richest party in the country but also in the world. They only care for rich people and not the poor. The migrant labourers and weaker sections are dying but they (BJP) worry about their family and rich people. They will reach out to common people during elections to seek votes,” Yadav told ANI on being asked about BJP taking out rallies on the completion of one year of Narendra Modi’s second tenure as Prime Minister.

He further stressed that migrant workers condition is appalling and the government should have taken adequate measures for their safety before implementing the Covid-19 lockdown.

The RJD leader also attacked the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over poor condition of workers in the state as well as lack of facilities at the quarantine centres.

“Quarantine centres in Bihar are not maintained well. The government has failed to make proper arrangements for the people under quarantine. If the government is failing to discharge its duty in a well-planned manner, then they can seek help from the opposition parties,” he said.

Yadav also maintained that it is the moral duty of opposition parties to step forward to help all those in need amid Covid-19 crisis.

