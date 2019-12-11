Buxar murder : Week on, woman identified, kin arrested for ‘hate crime’

patna

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 07:19 IST

A week after a woman’s bullet ridden and half-charred body was found in Kukudha village in Bihar’s Buxar district, the police have identified the deceased and arrested her mother, father and brother in connection with the murder. The deceased was identified as a 24-year-old, and the accused are her father, an ex-army man, mother, and brother.

Apart from the trio, three other accused persons, said to be related to the family, were absconding, police said. The woman was killed by her father to end her relationship with a youth from another caste.

Rakesh Rathi, DIG, Sahabad range, claimed the murder had been solved within a week. “It is a hate crime and the father has confessed to it. He was angry at his married daughter for having a relationship with a man from another caste,” Rathi said. The DIG said the woman was shot dead before being set ablaze and an empty cartridge of .315 bore was also recovered from the spot.

Police said the woman was married one-and-a-half years ago, but she did not live with her husband because she was having an extramarital affair with another man. The duo had eloped, but she returned home due to family pressure. Following this, the man she lived with refused to stay with her. The murder came to light when police received information about the half-burnt body of a woman lying in Kukudha village.