Covid-19: Bihar Dy CM appeals to Centre for special trains to bring back migrants

patna

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:59 IST

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday appealed to the Centre to allow special trains to bring back migrants from distant places to the state.

“I appeal GOI to allow special trains to bring migrants from distant places.#WelcomeBihar,” Sushil Modi tweeted today.

On Wednesday, the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister had expressed happiness that the Centre has accepted the demand to allow stranded people to return to their homes.

“Over 20 lakh people of Bihar are in different States and want to return home. We are happy that the Centre has accepted our demand and allowed people to return to their homes. People will be thoroughly screened at the place of departure and arrival,” he had told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, giving huge relief to people stuck in various states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of such people - including migrant labours, workers, students, tourists and others - and also provided the procedure for the same.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)