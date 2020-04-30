e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Covid-19: Bihar Dy CM appeals to Centre for special trains to bring back migrants

Covid-19: Bihar Dy CM appeals to Centre for special trains to bring back migrants

“I appeal GOI to allow special trains to bring migrants from distant places.#WelcomeBihar,” Sushil Modi tweeted today.

patna Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:59 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Patna
Bihar Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi had expressed happiness that the Centre has accepted the demand to allow stranded people to return to their homes.
Bihar Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi had expressed happiness that the Centre has accepted the demand to allow stranded people to return to their homes. (Vipin Kumar/HT file photo )
         

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday appealed to the Centre to allow special trains to bring back migrants from distant places to the state.

“I appeal GOI to allow special trains to bring migrants from distant places.#WelcomeBihar,” Sushil Modi tweeted today.

On Wednesday, the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister had expressed happiness that the Centre has accepted the demand to allow stranded people to return to their homes.

“Over 20 lakh people of Bihar are in different States and want to return home. We are happy that the Centre has accepted our demand and allowed people to return to their homes. People will be thoroughly screened at the place of departure and arrival,” he had told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, giving huge relief to people stuck in various states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of such people - including migrant labours, workers, students, tourists and others - and also provided the procedure for the same.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

tags
top news
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
Skoda opens digital bookings for new Superb FL, much-awaited Karoq SUV
Skoda opens digital bookings for new Superb FL, much-awaited Karoq SUV
Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate
Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news