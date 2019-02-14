Days after SC rap, Tejashwi Yadav moves out of bungalow he occupied as deputy CM

In compliance with the recent Supreme Court order, leader of the opposition and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday moved out of 5,Deshratan Marg bungalow, which has been designated as the incumbent deputy CM’S official residence.

Close aides of Tejashwi said he had moved to 10, Circular Road bungalow, which is allotted in the name of his parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers.

Tejashwi’s elder sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti also stays in the same bungalow whenever she is in Patna.

Tejashwi’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav lives elsewhere, having shifted after filing a petition seeking divorce from his wife Aiswariya Rai on November 2, 2018.

“The opposition leader is now staying at 10, Circular Road house of his parents,” said RJD leader and MLA Shakti Yadav.

After months of legal battle to retain the Deshratan marg bungalow, allotted to him in 2015 after he became deputy chief minister, Tejashwi suffered a setback from the Supreme Court on Friday last when the apex court asked him to vacate the bungalow and also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000.

Tejashwi had initially moved the Patna High Court contesting the state government’s order asking him to vacate the house after the RJD lost power in July 2017 following a realignment of JD(U) with BJP. The opposition leader failed to get a favourable order from the single and double bench of the High Court, following which he had moved to the Supreme Court by filing a petition.

Tejashwi was allotted a bungalow located at 1, Polo Road in his capacity as the opposition leader.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 13:05 IST