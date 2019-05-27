Early morning murder rocks Patna, no arrest

Three bike-borne assailants shot dead a history-sheeter near the Kidwaipuri Park in posh Kidwaipuri colony on Monday morning, when the he was returning home after his routine morning walk, the police said, quoting eye-witnesses.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Rai, a resident of South Mandiri locality in Patna.

According to the police, the incident took place about 500 metres from Buddha Colony police station area at 6 am. Three youths on a bike started following Rai from the park. As soon as he reached near Jaikund Apartment, the assailants began firing at him. The bullets hit his head and stomach, killing him on the spot.

Locals and passers-by rushed Rai to PMCH where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said Rai faces 19 criminal cases, including of murder and extortion, lodged with the Kotwali, Rajiv Nagar and Buddha Colony police stations.

“Prima facie, the murder seems to be a fallout of an old enmity,” said an officer posted at the Buddha Colony police station.

The officer, quoting eye-witnesses, said that Rai had sensed trouble and started running to a safer place but the three assailants cornered him and opened fire. “It appears they fired three shots, hitting him in the forehead and stomach,” the officer said. “None of the eye-witnesses could recognise the assailants, who fled towards Ashok Rajpath after committing the crime.”

Family members said Rai had received threat calls a few days ago but he did not report these to police. Of late, Rai was involved in real estate business.

Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Garima Mallik said an FIR for murder had been registered on the basis of the statement of the deceased’s father, Moti Rai, against unidentified criminals.

An SIT had been constitutedto crack the case. “It seems to be a case of personal rivalry,” Mallik said, and added that police had gathered some vital clues. She, however, declined to elaborate.

First Published: May 27, 2019 23:56 IST