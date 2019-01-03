Former Bihar minister regular bail rejected by Begusarai court

The district and session court of Begusarai has rejected the bail plea of former social welfare minister Kumari Manju Verma , who along with her husband, is currently in jail in connection with an Arms Act case lodged last year.

The case was lodged by the Begusarai police following the recovery of a huge quantity of prohibited bore ammunition at her residence during a CBI raid in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual horror case.

Verma, a JD (U) MLA from Cheria Bariarpur, had surrendered on November 20 after absconding for nearly three months.

After hearing the bail petition of Manju Verma, the court of district and session judge-1, P K Dixit, reserved its order in the first half of the day and rejected her bail plea in the second half.

The former minister, whose applications for anticipatory bail were rejected both by the Begusarai court and the Patna High Court, surrendered shortly after the Supreme Court had pulled up the state police for its inability to nab them.

The police also submitted its charge sheet against the couple before a court on December 20.

Manju Verma had resigned on August 8 over allegations that Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, had links with her husband. Thakur is currently lodged in the Patiala jail in Punjab.

At the women’s shelter home run by Thakur’s NGO, 34 of the 44 inmates were found to have been sexually exploited over the years.

The whole case came to light after a social audit by the Tata Institute of Social Science, Mumbai, the report of which was submitted to the Bihar government, which recommended a probe by the CBI following the outrage.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 11:52 IST