Four of a family attacked with acid in Darbhanga

Four members of a family – 3 women and a kid – sustained burn injuries after their neighbour attacked them with acid in a village under Keoti police station on Sunday, police said on Monday.

According to sources, petty argument between two children of Khirma village led to altercation between the elders of two families.

They were rushed to primary health centre, but doctors referred two of them to Darbhanga Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The sources said that an argument broke out between children of Badri Sahni and Pradip Sah while they had gone to take bath in a pond. However, villagers intervened and separated them.

But the matter took an ugly turn in the evening when the two families indulged in a quarrel again, sources added.

In the meantime, someone from one side threw acid on other group in which, Rita Devi (30), Arti (17), Kajal (10) and Roshan Kumar (5) reportedly sustained injuries. All the victims were related to Badri Sahni’s family.

Officer-incharge of Keoti PS Jitendra Choudhary said that a named FIR had been lodged against four persons, including one Pradip Sah and Chandreshwar Sah. All the victims bore injuries mark below neck and escaped with minor injuries, police sources further added. An investigation was on.

