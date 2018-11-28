In a first for Bihar, Purnia SP office earns ISO certificate owing to facilities

The office of superintendent of police (SP) in Purnia district has become the first police station in Bihar to receive an International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certificate for meeting quality standards. The certificate was mailed to the SP on Monday.

The ISO 9001-2015 certification is for excellence in office functioning and maintaining high levels of quality control in daily activities. Once an entity is ISO certified, it has to maintain the standards. The certification will also ensure that the police regularly review its functioning and, if need be, take corrective measures.

ISO, which is an independent, non-governmental organisation with a membership of 162 nations, shares world-class specifications for products, services and systems, to ensure quality, safety and efficiency, according to its website.

“We have succeeded in getting the certificate within six months. Purnia has become the first in the state to receive it,” Purnia SP Vishal Sharma said. Counting the benefits of the acknowledgement, the SP said that the move would bring in transparency.

“When you are ISO certified, it implies that the world-class standards are maintained. This kind of upgrading will help us deliver better services to people and increase the efficiency of policemen,” he said.

Sharma, who joined the district as an SP in April this year, initiated the certification process.

He added, “People no longer have to wait as two policemen are there to register their complaints on two tabs: one being handled by a policeman, and another by a policewoman.”

“We had been striving to achieve the feat since April. In this period, some new measures were implemented to improve efficiency. We have a drinking water facility for all visitors,” Sharma said. Another facility is the availability of all police documents online. Several training sessions have been conducted to fine-tune the staff about the digital transition.

Meanwhile, the police department lauded Purnia SP for the achievement.

