Jeweller resisting robbery shot at in Bihar’s Hajipur

In yet another instance of the spiralling crime graph in Vaishali district, two unidentified assailants shot at a jeweller near Khopi village under Jandaha police station on Tuesday.

On Sunday evening, three men had shot dead an employee of a grocery shop in Jandaha market when he resisted their attempt to loot cash from the shop.

According to sources, the latest incident took place when one Pappu Kumar Sah,40, a jeweller, was going to a nearby Piroi village for some business purpose around 7.30 pm.

Two men overtook Shah’s motorcycle at an isolated stretch and snatched his bag carrying cash. When Shah resisted the loot bid,one of them fired at him, leaving him injured seriously.

Sah was rushed to a private clinic at Mahua by some passers-by .

Vaishali SP M S Dhillon said a police team from Jandaha had been sent to the spot.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 09:17 IST