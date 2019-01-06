KBC winner Sushil Kumar is election commission ambassador for his home district

Sushi Kumar, winner of fifth edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), and Kajal Kumari, champion of the fifth Carrom World Cup in South Korea, have been selected as the State Election Commission’s brand ambassadors for East Champaran and West Champaran districts, respectively.

“Kajal Kumari being a female, she can connect with the youth and women folk quite well,” said West Champaran district magistrate (DM) Dr Nilesh Ramchandra Deore.

East Champaran DM Raman Kumar said, “Sushil Kumar is a known face and has been engaged in social works too. His appeal is bound to go down well with voters.”

A resident of Chanpatiya in West Champaran, Kajal Kumari, who is also an employee of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), said she felt honoured. “I find it as a big opportunity for me. I will try to live up to the expectation,” she said on phone from Mumbai.

Sushil Kumar, who was also selected as the brand ambassador for 2015 assembly elections in Bihar, said those who do not vote had no right to complain. “To make democracy work, we must be a nation of participants, not simply observers in the process,” he said.

