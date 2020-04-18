Khaini stays out of list of banned tobacco products in Bihar

patna

The recent curbs on consumption of tobacco products, excluding khaini (chewing tobacco), at public places, has raised doubts on the efficacy of Bihar government’s recent order in a bid to prohibit people from spitting, which spreads novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

In Bihar, 20.4% of adults take khaini, while 4.2% smoke bidi. Together, they are the two most commonly used tobacco products in Bihar, according to the latest Global Audit Tobacco Survey (GATS-II) survey (2016-17), released in May 2018.

It is an accepted fact that khaini chewers spit more. Bihar has, however, kept khaini out of the ambit of the ban.

Patna was the latest among 25 districts out of Bihar’s 38 to extend the ban on tobacco at public places on Friday.

“Implementation of the ban has to be effected by respective district administrations. It is not the job of the health department,” said health minister Mangal Pandey.

“Khaini being pure tobacco is outside the purview of food safety and standard act of India. If you mix tobacco with something edible, like gutka, then it can be banned. I know it’s a bit counter intuitive but that’s the law,” said principal secretary (health) Sanjay Kumar.

Sources said, decision not to ban khaini is more “of a political nature than anything else.”

Bihar has been proactive to issue orders banning liquor, pan masala and other tobacco products, but is silent on banning khaini. The state has, however, failed in implementation of the several ban orders, said a pan shop owner, an income tax payee, who requested anonymity.

“Like liquor, pan masala and tobacco products continue to be sold through the vegetable vendor channel, despite the nationwide lockdown,” he said.

“A particular brand of pan masala, which costs Rs 750 for a pack of 50 small sachets, is being sold at Rs 1,100. It is absolutely ridiculous if the government thinks it can prohibit people from spitting by banning tobacco products, which are sold with impunity,” he added.

As per the April 13 order, a person could be fined Rs 200 and/or imprisoned up to six months if s/he was found to be consuming tobacco, including cigarette, bidi, gutka, pan masala, or tobacco at public places, which included roads, government and private offices, health facilities, educational institutions, police stations.

The GATS-II report also said that 23.5% of adults in Bihar use smokeless tobacco and 43.4% of men, 6.9% of women and 25.9% of all adults either smoke tobacco and/or use smokeless tobacco.

“Consumption and use of tobacco poses threat to public health... Spitting can cause serious diseases like coronavirus, encephalitis, tuberculosis, swine flu, etc., as it induces secretion of saliva in the mouth,” said Bihar’s principal secretary (health), Sanjay Kumar.

“In terms of number, 2.5 crore population of Bihar in the age bracket of 15-49 years consume tobacco in different forms,” he added.

“As per the GATS II report, Bihar’s overall adult tobacco had reduced from 53.5% to 25.9%, a significant reduction by more than 50%. However, consumption of smokeless tobacco was still very high, with 23.5% adults out of the 25.9% who consume tobacco, indulging in chewing different forms of tobacco, which is major cause of spitting in public that leads to spread of Covid-19,” said Deepak Mishra, executive director of Socio Economic and Educational Development Society (SEEDS), which is also the technical support partner of state government.