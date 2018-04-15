Lalu Prasad may apply for parole to attend son Tej Pratap’s wedding

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad may move the court for parole to attend the marriage of his elder son, former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav. The marriage is scheduled for May 12, while the engagement ceremony is slated for April 18.

Tej Pratap is getting married to Aishwarya Rai, daughter of six-time RJD MLA and former minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai.

The application for parole may be moved by Prasad’s lawyers on April 20, the day his bail application is to be taken up in the Jharkhand high court.Prasad’s counsel Chitranjan Prasad said, “Even if he (Lalu) gets bail in one case, it will not lead to his release, as appeals are pending in other cases related to the fodder scam. He will require bail in all cases.”

Prasad, sentenced to 27 years jail in four fodder scam cases, could not attend the last rites of his only sister Gangotri Devi, who died in Patna in January, because he could not apply for parole due to shortage of time.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi on Sunday shot off another letter to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar demanding that she be provided adequate security guards and facilities according to her entitlement under the Z plus protectee, as per a decision by Union home ministry in 2006.

(With inputs from Anirban Guha Roy)