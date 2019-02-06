Metro in Patna: PM Modi likely to lay Patna metro rail foundation soon says minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may lay the foundation of the long-awaited Patna metro rail project later this month or early next month.

Bihar’s Urban development minister Suresh Sharma told HT that the state government was all geared up for the foundation laying on February 17 or on March 3, when the Prime Minister comes.

“The PM may lay the foundation of the project once it is cleared by the Union cabinet, likely this month itself. Chief minister Nitish Kumar has also expressed his desire that the foundation is laid by the PM,” said Sharma, adding that it would give them huge political mileage ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The minister said that principal secretary of urban development department (UDD), Chaitanya Prasad, had already left for Delhi to discuss the DPR of metro rail project with senior officials of different ministries and pave the way for the cabinet nod at the earliest.

“We have got information about Modi’s tentative plan to visit Bihar on February 17 and March 3 to attend a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) event in Patna. CM Nitish Kumar would approach him for the foundation laying of the project as soon as it is approved by the Centre,” said Sharma.

The DPR of Patna metro rail was cleared by the state cabinet in October last year.

In view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, leaders of the NDA constituents, JD(U), BJP and the LJP, have proposed a mega rally at Gandhi Maidan on March 3, a few days ahead of the announcements for polls by the Election Commission of India.

The rally would apparently launch the NDA’s election campaign in Bihar by Modi.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 08:47 IST