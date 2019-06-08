Minister’s comment on controlled crime jars in Bihar on review day

A minister in the Nitish Kumar government on Friday drew flak following his remarks on the deteriorating law and order in the state.

Neeraj Kumar, one of the newly inducted ministers in the Nitish cabinet and also spokesperson of Janata Dal (United), on Friday told the media in Nalanda that the state government was trying its best and had also been successful in containing crime. But, he said, there were several people who did not refrain from pulling up the government on the law and order issue.

“I want to appeal to such persons that if they know any occult, priest or magical charms that will help us bring down crime to zero [rate[, we would be obliged to accept them,” he said to a query from reporters.

The minister stressed that crime was well under control in the state and that some people were making a fuss about it.

The JD(U) leader’s remarks came on a day when the state witnessed three major incidences that claimed at least six lives. Besides, chief minister Nitish Kumar, worried over the spurt in crime, also held a review meeting attended by senior police and administrative officials in Patna on Friday.

Opposition parties are sparing no opportunity to pull up the government for its failure to contain crime.

The spokespersons of the major opposition parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, said that Nitish Kumar had miserably failed to deliver the promise he had made to the people of the state while seeking votes. “Law and order has touched an abysmal low,” said RJD spokesperson Bhai Virendra.

Bihar is headed for assembly elections next year.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 12:42 IST