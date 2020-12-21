e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Minor abducted, gang-raped in Bihar

Minor abducted, gang-raped in Bihar

SHO of Piro police station A K Choudhary said that during investigation, it came to fore that the victim was in relationship with one of the accused for more than a year. Police has detained two accused for interrogation.

patna Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 06:25 IST
Prashant Ranjan
Prashant Ranjan
Hindustan Times, Ara
The girl was kidnapped on December 16 and allegedly gang raped by six men for four days. She, somehow, managed to escape from captivity on December 19, polce said.
The girl was kidnapped on December 16 and allegedly gang raped by six men for four days. She, somehow, managed to escape from captivity on December 19, polce said.(File Photo. Representative image)
         

Police on Sunday detained two out of six accused on Sunday for abduction and gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl of a village situated under Piro police station, police said.

The girl was kidnapped on December 16 and allegedly gang raped by six men for four days. She, somehow, managed to escape from captivity on December 19, polce said. Father of the victim filed a complaint at Piro police station against six men of the same village.

SHO of Piro police station A K Choudhary said that during investigation, it came to fore that the victim was in relationship with one of the accused for more than a year. Police has detained two accused for interrogation.

A case has been filed under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act.

tags
top news
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
They have turned our lives upside down: Singhu village on farm laws, stir
They have turned our lives upside down: Singhu village on farm laws, stir
Tablighi Jamaat: SC asks Centre to help 36 foreigners return home
Tablighi Jamaat: SC asks Centre to help 36 foreigners return home
Delhi sees season’s coldest day at 3.4°C, next week may be colder
Delhi sees season’s coldest day at 3.4°C, next week may be colder
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In