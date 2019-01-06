NDRF recovers 5-year-old Aditya’s body from Patna canal after 18 hours

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday morning recovered the body of five-year-old Aditya Kumar from a canal after an 18-hour search at Ranipur Paijawa under Bypass police station. The boy had fallen into the canal while crossing a drain near Ranipur Paijawa, on Friday at 3 pm.

Police said the NDRF team, which began its search on Friday evening, finally managed to locate Aditya’s body around 8 am on Saturday from the canal. The team faced a lot of difficulty locating the body, due to a lot of garbage in the area. The operation had also slowed down from time to time due to high drainage density of the canal.

Station house officer of Bypass police station, Golden Kumar, said the body of Aditya was found after an 18-hour search operation.

“The NDRF team faced difficulties while searching for the body. On Friday night, a net was placed in the drain near Mahadev place so that the body could be prevented from being washed away,” he added.

Kamlesh Kumar, father of Aditya told the police that the incident took place on Friday when Aditya was crossing the drain, during which he slipped into the canal. “Two women were accompanying Aditya, who informed me immediately about the incident. Later, the police team and a team of NDRF were pressed into service to ensure safe recovery of Aditya. The NDRF reached the spot at around 5 pm on Friday and started the operation” he added.

