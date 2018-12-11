Patna High Court issues notice to Lalu Prasad’s nephew Nagendra Rai in extortion case

The Patna High Court issued a notice to Nagendra Rai, nephew of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, after hearing a petition, seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to him in an extortion case. The court of Justice Ashutosh Kumar issued directed Rai to reply on January 29, 2019. Danapur police has lodged a case against Nagendra Rai, alleging attemp to grab 416 acres of land of Subhash Chandra Rai at Danapur-Khagaul road and making an extortion demand of 10% of the land’s value, in December last year.

Subhash Chandra Rai had filed a petition before the high court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Nagendra Rai by the ADJ court of Danapur in April 2018. The petitioner seeks cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Rai on the ground that the court had lightly dealt with the allegation of extortion.

On the other hand, Rai’s counsel has said Nagendra has a tainted background and taking advantage of that, Subhash Chandra is threatening him. He further submited that the court granted anticipatory bail on the ground that no charge sheet has been filed against Rai, nor any conviction against him has been recorded.

On supervision, the city superintendent of police (SP) Rabindra Kumar also corroborated that an attempt was made to get forged papers of the land prepared to stake claim to the land. “The accused are also harassing the landowner and preventing him from carrying out any construction work there and driving away the labourers,” the report said.

In another complaint lodged with Danapur police station, Subhash alleged that Nagendra had threatened him to dire consequences if he failed to pay the extortion amount.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad is also facing charges of alleged involvement in land scams, when he was the railway minister and the matter is under investigation by the CBI. According to a police official, Nagendra Rai has been involved with illegal activities in the past also.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 10:44 IST