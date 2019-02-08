Patna Sahib president punished for comparing CM Nitish Kumar to Sikh Guru

The president of Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Prabandhak Committee Avtar Singh Hit cleaned utensils and shoes in Takht Sahib. Hit was awarded religious punishment for comparing the chief minister Nitish Kumar with the 10th Sikh Guru during the occasion of 352nd birth anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaaj at Rajgir during laying foundation stone ceremony of new Gurudwara building of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Mahraaj. High priest of the Akal Takht Harpreet Sigh declared Hit as ‘Tankhahiya’. He also directed Hit to perform physical and financial served in Golden temple and Patna Sahib Gurudwara.

Hit on Thursday reached Patna Sahib Gurudwara from Akal Takht after performing five days punishment and started cleaning utensils for seven days at ‘langar’ (community kitchen), cleaning shoes at 'jora ghar' (where shoes are kept)and listen to ‘gurbani’ (hymns).

Hit said, “I came to Patna sahib from Akal Takht and started cleaning of utensils and shoes at ‘Jora ghar’ in Takht Sahib which I felt it was a good opportunity to serve in Guru darbar,” he added.

Hit has also been asked to perform ‘ardas’ (prayer) and contribute Rs 5,100 for prasad at the holy shrines seeking apology for his act. He was earlier served a show-cause. Hit was summoned to appear before the Akal Takht on January 28, to keep his side.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 11:08 IST