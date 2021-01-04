e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Prioritise persons with disabilities for Covid vaccination: Bihar social welfare dept

Prioritise persons with disabilities for Covid vaccination: Bihar social welfare dept

The directorate officials stated that persons with disabilities are often exposed to different infections as a majority of them are dependent upon others for routine activities

patna Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 08:35 IST
Reena Sopam
Reena Sopam
Hindustan Times, Patna
Representational image.
Representational image.(REUTERS)
         

The directorate of persons with disabilities, social welfare department, has requested the health department to consider disabled persons as part of the highly vulnerable group for Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bihar and vaccinate them on priority basis, said an official requesting anonymity on Sunday.

In a letter, the directorate has also requested the health department that serious cases among persons with disabilities be vaccinated in presence of doctors.

The directorate officials stated that persons with disabilities are often exposed to different infections as a majority of them are dependent upon others for routine activities.

Also Read: Centre draws plan for vaccine roll-out

The Covid-19 vaccination in Bihar will take place at polling booths and at each booth, 100 people will be vaccinated. As per the government plan, health care workers will be vaccinated first while frontline workers like police, bank employees and Aanganwadi workers will be vaccinated next.

In the third phase, people above 60 years of age will be be vaccinated. As per the government directive, public representatives, government department workers, businessmen in the market are to be covered in this phase.

The population of persons with disabilities in the state is around 5.1 million. “Over 33% among them are serious cases. For any kind of movement, they are dependent either on their family members or on their attendants and are quite vulnerable,” the commissioner, directorate of persons with disabilities, Shivajee Kumar said.

But they have not been included in any of the three phases under the vaccination drive.

“Many disabled people may not be able to turn up at the vaccination centre and the department will have to arrange this facility at their places,” Kumar said. “Besides, there is also the need to administer the vaccine in presence of a doctor to avoid any kind of adverse impact,” he added.

tags
top news
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to ‘find’ votes
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to ‘find’ votes
Rain and thunderstorms likely over N-W India till Tuesday
Rain and thunderstorms likely over N-W India till Tuesday
‘Can deliver vaccines 7-10 days after purchase order’: Adar Poonawalla
‘Can deliver vaccines 7-10 days after purchase order’: Adar Poonawalla
Nancy Pelosi re-elected as US House speaker amid political uncertainty
Nancy Pelosi re-elected as US House speaker amid political uncertainty
Cong plans massive push to win back women voters
Cong plans massive push to win back women voters
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In