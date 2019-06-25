Proposal moved in Bihar Congress meeting to re-induct Shakeel Ahmad and his aide

Following its near rout in Bihar in the Lok Sabha elections, the state Congress has initiated a proposal to facilitate re-induction of suspended former All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Shakeel Ahmad and Benipatti MLA Bhavna Jha into the party fold.

The two leaders, who were suspended from the party for anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha elections, met several senior party last week and reportedly got positive feelers about their return.

Last week, Kadwa MLA and AICC secretary Shakeel Khan moved a proposal in the Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting and urged leaders to pave way for revoking suspension of Ahmad and Jha as the party needed leaders like them for its revival in Bihar.

Khan said the LS poll debacle had made it clear that the Congress urgently needed to discontinue its dependence on other regional parties, including on Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), if it wanted to regain its lost glory.

However, Bhavna Jha’s presence and participation in discussion to revoke suspension of the two leaders in the CLP raised eyebrows in the party. Many wondered how a suspended MLA could be allowed to participate in the meeting.

“Moreover, CLP is not authorised to discuss a matter which is to be decided by the AICC. Ahmad and Bhavna Jha were suspended by the AICC on the approval of its president Rahul Gandhi,” they contended, adding that they had blatantly violated the party line and worked against the Grand Alliance (GA) candidate in the fray from Madhubani.

Ahmad had contested Lok Sabha polls in Madhubani as an Independent against GA nominee Badri Purvey of the Vikassheel Insaan Party. He is also accused of circulating a fake letter undersigned by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal that declared his suspension void.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Madan Mohan Jha refused to comment on the issue.

Another senior leader, Kishore Kumar Jha, said no one was above the party. “The party has lost its credibility as senior leaders opted to breach its ideology for their petty interest and later managed to get back to the party,” said Kishore Jha.

CLP leader Sadanand Singh said that proceedings of the meeting, which included the proposal to revoke suspension of Ahmad and Bhavna Jha, were sent to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. “The party leaders also strongly backed the plan rejuvenate the organisation and go it alone in Bihar,” said Singh.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 15:36 IST