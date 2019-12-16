Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai

patna

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 06:48 IST

There was high drama outside the 10, Circular road residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi on Sunday after her daughter in-law Aishwarya Rai levelled allegations of physical assault. She accused Rabri Devi of forcing her out of the sprawling bungalow.

This is the second time in the past few months when Aishwarya has accused her in-laws of mistreating her. “Rabri Devi pulled my hair and assaulted me. Then I was forced out of the house by the bodyguards deputed at the 10 Circular road house,” she said.

Rai’s father and MLA Chandrika Rai rushed to the former chief minister’s residence.

According to sources, an FIR was filed against Rabri Devi at the Sachiwalaya Police Station and Aishwarya was taken to a local hospital for an injury report after Rai called up SP Garima Malik and apprised her of the situation.

On getting information about the alleged scuffle between Aishwariya and former chief minister Rabri Devi, a police team of Sachivalaya police station visited the 10 , Circular Road residence.

“DSP, Sachivalaya Rakesh Prabhakar said a police team had been sent to the 10 Circular Road for an enquiry. “We will be able to say anything after the team gives its report,” he said.

Aishwarya, married to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, came out of the bungalow located in the VVIP zone of Patna at around 6 pm and talked to the media, narrating how she was forced out of the house by the bodyguards after an alleged scuffle with the former CM .

Tej Pratap had filed divorce from his wife in November, 2018 and the matter is in court.

Narrating her woes, Aiswharya said her tiff with Rabri Devi started in the day when she enquired from her mother in-law as to why posters having some obscene references about her father Chandrika Rai had come up at B N College.

“This infuriated my mother-in-law and she dragged my hair causing me great pain. Then I was forced out of the house by the security personnel. I am grand daughter of former chief minister Daroga Rai and see, how I am being treated here,” she said.

In late evening, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said it was a diversionary tactics by his political rivals to divert attention from core issues.

On September 29 this year, Rai had created a flutter when she had come before the media to accuse her mother-in-law and sister-in law Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP, of denying her food and misbehaving with her. The family of Rai had then asserted that they would file a police complaint .

“Last time we did not file any police complaint about the mistreatment of my daughter by her in-laws. But this time we would surely do,” said Chandrika Rai.