RJD, BJP trade fire over ‘lavish’ spending on bungalow vacated by Tejashwi

Even as the Nitish Kumar government has ordered an inquiry into the expensive renovation of the 5, Deshratan Marg, bungalow carried during out during the stay of former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in the house, the issue has now snowballed into a RJD-BJP war of words.

On Friday, Tejashwi hit out at deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi for raking up a trivial matter like renovation of a house.

“Sushil Modi has no other issues left except for counting the trees planted in the 5, Deshratan Marg, bungalow and air-conditioners installed there. Yes, I had got the bungalow renovated as per my taste and requirements of the time. I am 40 years younger than Modi and I have a different taste. Is there any problem in that,” the opposition leader said.

Tejashwi’s attack on Modi comes days after the deputy chief minister, who has been allotted the same bungalow, had taken the media inside the house to show how his predecessor had misused public money by installing expensive furniture, air-conditioners and wall designs inside the sprawling bungalow.

Modi had claimed the house had around 45 air-conditioners, a conference hall and high end IT gadgets. The deputy CM has refused to stay in the building stating it was too lavish for a simple man like him.

Following Modi’s accusations, the building construction department ordered an inquiry.

“ We have ordered an inquiry into the alleged misuse of public money in renovating the house. The probe will ascertain as to why officials of the building construction department allowed such extravagant expenditure to refurbish the house and whether there were proper orders taken for it,” said BCD minister Maheshwar Hazari.

Tejashwi, however, made light of the allegations. “Tell me which ministerial bungalow does not have air-conditioners. Which house does not have bed, kitchen , fridge , dining table and other furniture,” he asked.

Former RJD MP and senior party leader Jagdanand Singh also slammed Modi, seeking account of public money spent in renovating other ministerial bungalows allotted to BJP and JD(U) ministers from 2005 to 2018.

“I ask Modi to give an account of public money spent in upkeep and renovation of ministerial bungalows during NDA’s stint in power from 2005 onwards and also the money spent when RJD was in power from 1990 to 2005. It will show the NDA government has spent a 100 times or more in ministerial bungalows than the RJD rule,” said Singh.

“Modi should clarify as why he was keeping the 1, Polo Road, residence? When Tejashwi wanted the 5 Deshratan marg bungalow to be allotted to him as leader of the opposition, it was denied. This is the partial attitude of the state government,” he said.

Singh also questioned why chief minister’s bungalow1, Anne Marg, had been expanded by combining adjoining bungalows.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 08:11 IST