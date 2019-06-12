‘She converted Bengal into mini Pakistan’: JD(U)’s jibe at Mamata thanking Nitish Kumar

In a strong reaction to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s comments thanking her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar for his party’s decision not to align with the NDA outside his state, the Janata Dal (U) has advised her to mend her own house and leave the party to take its own decisions.

Banerjee had congratulated and thanked Kumar for his decision not to form alliance with the NDA outside Bihar.

“Saying thank you will not absolve her of the mistakes she has committed. She converted Bengal into a mini- Pakistan,” said JD (U) spokesperson Ajay Alok.

The party also expressed its strong displeasure over Biharis being allegedly targeted in the state. “Murders are taking every day in Bengal,” he said.

The JD(U) has decided to fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Delhi alone. The decision was taken in the party’s national executive meet on Sunday, amid reports of its strained ties with the BJP.

The JD (U)’s strong reaction comes in the backdrop of party’s national vice-president Prashant Kishor, who is also an election strategist, deciding to assist Mamata Banerjee. This has added an element of suspicion in the relationship between BJP and JD (U), even though the latter has maintained that Kishor’s decision has nothing to do with the party and that he is independently working for his company, IPAC (Indian Political Action Committee).

A party source said the JD (U) wanted to send a message that it was in no way assisting Mamata Banerjee, who is the main adversary for its ally BJP . “The JD(U) wants TMC to lose in West Bengal,” Tyagi said after the party’s national executive meeting in Patna on Sunday. “JD (U) has no connection with Kishor’s professional firm,” he added.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 10:35 IST