Son abroad, 79-yr-old woman in Patna gets CRPF aid during lockdown

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:55 IST

The Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) jawans brought relief to an elderly, bedridden 79-year-old woman in Patna’s Chhajjubagh locality earlier this week, as she was bearing horrifying pain alone, with a hapless caretaker amid complete lockdown.

The woman, identified as Chinamma Eapen, is among the scores of senior citizens in India, whose children live abroad.

The old lady, whose son lives in Chicago with his family, was operated for femur fracture before lockdown. She was confined to bed with 30 surgical staples near her thigh.

Doctor who operated on her had advised her to visit hospital on April 13 to get the stitches removed. However, her ill health, vulnerability to Covid-19 exposure and movement restrictions due to lockdown prevented her from taking the risk of going to hospital.

Advised by an acquaintance, the distressed septuagenarian called up CRPF 131 battalion, Patna, seeking medical assistance.

“On April 18, the CRPF control team received a call from the old woman who narrated her ordeal to them”, said a CRPF official.

Moved by Eapen’s plea, commandant D P Bhardwaj instructed the CRPF team to reach her at the earliest for help.

Dr Vivekanand, senior medical officer associated with 131 battalion, reached Eapen’s residence with medical kit and equipment.

He said “After brief medical examination, her staples were removed under aseptic condition followed by wound dressing. Now there is no possibility of infection. She has been counselled for taking proper care of wound. I hope she will get healed and would be able to walk in a couple of weeks. Our team also helped her to download and use Aarogya Setu mobile application.”