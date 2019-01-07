Soon, you can buy sanitary pads on Patna- New Delhi train

The Danapur division of East Central Railways (ECR) will soon install a sanitary pad dispensing machine on the Rajendra Nagar (Patna)-New Delhi Rajdhani Express — the third train to have such a facility in the country.

The Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Hirakhand Express between Bhubaneswar and Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) have these machines on board. The vending machine on the Mumbai-New Delhi train was installed on International Women’s Day in 2018.

A pad will cost Rs 5. The dispenser will be kept the pantry car.

RP Thakur, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Danapur division, said, “We have started installing the machines.” He said one will have to insert a coin of Rs 5 into the machine to receive the pad.

He added that the two power generation cars of the Patna-Delhi train may also be replaced by two additional sleeper class coaches of LHB make, creating 140 more sleeper berths. “However replacement of power cars with sleeper coaches will take some time,” he said. The power to this train will be supplied through the overhead electric wires. Thakur added that the Sampooran Kranti Express between Rajendra Nagar and New Delhi will also get a sanitary dispensing machine.

