Super 30 founder Anand Kumar finds place among most searched personalities on Google

Google has unveiled its Year in Search 2019, which gives a glimpse into what India was searching for this year. The mathematician said he felt indebted to the countrymen for the love and affection shown to him over the years.

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has joined the illustrious list of Indian personalities most searched on Internet giant Google in 2019.
Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has joined the illustrious list of Indian personalities most searched on Internet giant Google in 2019.
         

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, who was in news this year for his biopic starring Hrithik Roshan, has joined the illustrious list of Indian personalities most searched on Internet giant Google in 2019.

He is at number four, just behind top trending personalities -- IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and former cricket all- rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Google has unveiled its Year in Search 2019, which gives a glimpse into what India was searching for this year.

The mathematician said he felt indebted to the countrymen for the love and affection shown to him over the years.

Anand Kumars pioneering Super 30 initiative has helped over 500 students from the underprivileged sections of the society successfully chase their IIT dream in the last 18 years.

The mathematician mentors students from poor families free of cost.

Last month, Kumar was invited by the Cambridge Union to deliver a lecture at Cambridge University, the institution he wanted to pursue his education at in his student days but not go despite getting admission for want of money.

