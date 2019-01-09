Tej Pratap Yadav’s divorce plea hearing deferred to January 31 after judge’s transfer

A family court in Patna on Tuesday fixed January 31 as the next date of hearing for the divorce plea filed by RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav as judge Uma Shankar Dwivedi was transferred to another court.

The new judge will assume charge on Wednesday.

The advocate of Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap’s wife, appeared before the principal family court in Patna civil court on Tuesday.

On December 3, the court had served a notice to Rai to appear before the court on January 8.

Yashwant Kumar Sharma, advocate of Yadav, said, “We have appeared in the court, but the case could not proceed as the judge was transferred. The next hearing date is January 31,” he added.

Sources said that Rai’s advocate appeared before the court with the legal documents. “Aishwarya did not appear in the court,” sources added.

On November 29, Tej Pratap had appeared before the court and sought divorce from his wife. Later, the court sent a notice to Rai. They got married on May 12, 2018. Yadav filed for divorce case on November 3.

