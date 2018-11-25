To escape patrol team, car carrying liquor crushes home guard to death in Bihar’s Nawada

A car, carrying liquor and people involved in the illegal trade of alcohol, crushed to death a home guard constable in dry Bihar’s Nawada district on Saturday morning.

Police said the incident took place near a petrol pump on national highway (NH)-30, connecting Nawada with Koderma in Jharkhand when a police patrol team tried to stop the vehicle at around 4am.

Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said the patrol team had put up a barricade at Sadhbhawna Chowk in Nawada town, 117 km south of state capital Patna, following inputs by excise department officials that three cars, moving at great speed, had jumped the Rajauli check post.

Kumar said the police team intercepted one of the cars and recovered a huge quantity of country-made liquor, bearing the seal of Jharkhand excise department, and India made foreign liquor (IMFL).

Another car, however, knocked down home guard jawan Kailash Chaudhary when he tried to stop it and fled away, the SP said, adding that he died on the spot. As other cops rushed towards Chaudhary, the third car also sped away, he added.

The driver of the seized vehicle, Yogendra Singh of Koderma, had been arrested, he said, adding that the two other cars were also carrying liquor.

A hunt had been launched to trace the two vehicles CCTV footages of different toll plazas were being scanned, the SP added.

The incident, probably first of its kind in Nawada, has exposed the growing notoriety of liquor smugglers in dry Bihar, where sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in April, 2016.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 09:16 IST