Two booked for sheltering 10 Myanmar natives

patna

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 06:08 IST

Two people were booked for providing shelter to 10 foreign nationals in Darbhanga, said police on Saturday.

Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Babu Ram said the accused were identified as Mohammad Salim and Mohammad Jaifee. The duo was booked under the Foreigners Act following the statement of the station house officer (SHO) H N Singh.

The SSP said the matter came to light when police headquarters informed them that a foreign national was hiding in a mosque after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz function. Following the information, a special police team was dispatched to investigate the matter and found that about 10 Myanmar nationals had been illegally staying in the mosque till March 21, said the SSP. All of them left for Delhi via Patna on March 24, he said.

“They came here on tourist visa and got involved in religious activities in violation of the visa rules,” the SSP added.

“They didn’t inform the local intelligence office or the SSP’s office about their arrival in the Darbhanga town and their guides hid their movement from authorities, which was also violation of the Foreigners Act,” Babu Ram said.

He told that the police also informed immigration department about the same and requested them to cancel their visas. The SSP also directed to all the participants of the Nizamuddin event or those who came in contact with the Myanmar nationals to get checked and declare their travel and contact history at the earliest.

Bihar police have identified more than 100 foreign nationals, who had come to the state at different stages on tourist visas but some of these foreigners joined the Jamaat.The police said that the local imams (priests) of the mosques did not inform the authorities about the presence of the foreign nationals had attended the recent religious event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the ministry of home affairs directed the Bihar police to sternly deal with anyone not cooperating with the authorities.