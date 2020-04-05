e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Two booked for sheltering 10 Myanmar natives

Two booked for sheltering 10 Myanmar natives

Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Babu Ram said the accused were identified as Mohammad Salim and Mohammad Jaifee.

patna Updated: Apr 05, 2020 06:08 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Police personnel checking vehicles for identification in Patna.
Police personnel checking vehicles for identification in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Two people were booked for providing shelter to 10 foreign nationals in Darbhanga, said police on Saturday.

Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Babu Ram said the accused were identified as Mohammad Salim and Mohammad Jaifee. The duo was booked under the Foreigners Act following the statement of the station house officer (SHO) H N Singh.

The SSP said the matter came to light when police headquarters informed them that a foreign national was hiding in a mosque after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz function. Following the information, a special police team was dispatched to investigate the matter and found that about 10 Myanmar nationals had been illegally staying in the mosque till March 21, said the SSP. All of them left for Delhi via Patna on March 24, he said.

“They came here on tourist visa and got involved in religious activities in violation of the visa rules,” the SSP added.

“They didn’t inform the local intelligence office or the SSP’s office about their arrival in the Darbhanga town and their guides hid their movement from authorities, which was also violation of the Foreigners Act,” Babu Ram said.

He told that the police also informed immigration department about the same and requested them to cancel their visas. The SSP also directed to all the participants of the Nizamuddin event or those who came in contact with the Myanmar nationals to get checked and declare their travel and contact history at the earliest.

Bihar police have identified more than 100 foreign nationals, who had come to the state at different stages on tourist visas but some of these foreigners joined the Jamaat.The police said that the local imams (priests) of the mosques did not inform the authorities about the presence of the foreign nationals had attended the recent religious event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the ministry of home affairs directed the Bihar police to sternly deal with anyone not cooperating with the authorities.

tags
top news
Covid-19 update: New plan holds clues to unlocking country
Covid-19 update: New plan holds clues to unlocking country
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
1,023 cases across 17 states linked to Jamaat: Centre
1,023 cases across 17 states linked to Jamaat: Centre
Pregnant women find ambulances busy, police vans step up to the task
Pregnant women find ambulances busy, police vans step up to the task
‘There’ll be a lot of death’: Trump tells US as Covid-19 cases surge
‘There’ll be a lot of death’: Trump tells US as Covid-19 cases surge
Finding a balance in the fight against Covid-19, writes Karan Thapar
Finding a balance in the fight against Covid-19, writes Karan Thapar
PM stresses on PPE availability in meeting with empowered groups
PM stresses on PPE availability in meeting with empowered groups
ISKP chief’s arrest for gurdwara attack brings out clear link to Pakistan’s ISI: Official
ISKP chief’s arrest for gurdwara attack brings out clear link to Pakistan’s ISI: Official
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

patna news