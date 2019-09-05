Two held for blackmailing Air Force official, wife in Bihar

patna

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:52 IST

The Kaimur police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to blackmail an Air Force official by sending him objectionable images of his wife and demanding Rs 1 lakh from him.

A few days ago, the official met superintendent of police Dilnawaz Ahmad and complained that he was facing problems in performing his duty due to their repeated threats to make the images viral on social media.

They had taken the picture of his wife from her WhatsApp profile and had made pornographic images with the help of an editing software, he told Ahmad.

The SP directed the cyber crime cell and district intelligence unit (DIU) to track the man who was making calls and sending images to the man and his wife.

The police first nabbed one Lallu Patel after tracking the mobile number, but he was found to be a poor labourer with no smart phone. Finally, the team traced the trail and arrested two persons, Upendra Bind and Tabrej Alam, of village Kuddi under Chand police station.

Both confessed that Bind had made a fake WhatsApp account by using mobile number of Lallu Patel to blackmail the Air Force official and his wife. The phone used in the process was also recovered from them.

During interrogation, it came to light that Bind was blackmailing the woman to force her to get into a physical relationship with him. He was also blackmailing her husband to extort money, a police officer said.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 06:52 IST